Rajaee Black’s father shot ex-wife Wendy Black on Facebook Live before turning the gun on himself after killing ex-girlfriend Tara Labang.

Rajaee Black killed ex-wife Wendy Black on Facebook Live before turning the gun on himself.

RAJAEE Shareef Black, a 44-year-old father, shot and killed his ex-wife on Facebook Live over the weekend before turning the gun on himself.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Rajaee Shareef Black fatally shot his 41-year-old ex-girlfriend Tara Labang inside a South Baltimore home before fatally shooting his 42-year-old former wife Wendy Natalie Black near Columbia, Maryland.

“I just did something crazy, man,” Black admitted in a Facebook Live video posted on Saturday and recorded between the killings.

“I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head, yo,” the troubled father continued.

erm…

It was as if I were in a dream.

“I never imagined myself to be that guy.”

He explained, “S**t has been real crazy,” noting that his former wife Wendy was the one who started his depression and “all of this.”

Black was filming himself outside Wendy’s house.

“So she’ll be up next.”

“And then I’m going to do it myself,” Black added, before declaring that he “can’t go to prison.”

“However, I just wanted to say to people, ‘Don’t play with people’s emotions, man.'” he concluded.

‘Do not betray these gentlemen.’

“Oh, here’s my ex-wife right now,” Black said when Wendy appeared at the front door.

Before the footage abruptly ends, Black walked inside the house and said, “Today’s the day.” Black had previously received multiple domestic violence complaints from his ex-wife.

Although the video has since been removed from Facebook, DailyMail has shared it.

On Sunday, Howard County Police identified Black and his wife Wendy as two of the three people killed in the apparent double murder-suicide.

Baltimore Police identified the third person, Black’s ex-girlfriend Tara, on Monday morning.

The Blacks’ two children were discovered safe in Rajaee’s BMW parked in the apartment complex parking lot, and the double homicide occurred within one hour of each other, according to police.

The children are thought to have been loaded into the vehicle before Wendy was killed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Black and his ex-wife Wendy, both certified registered nurse anesthetists, have been in a custody battle since July 2018.

And Black was fired last year due to a workplace conflict.

“This is a tragic domestic event that did not have to happen,” Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn told WBAL TV after the shooting.

“And this is what we talk about all the time with guns and domestic violence, and people’s willingness to use guns to solve conflict.”

