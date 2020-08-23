Rajon Rondo’s Status Upgraded As Lakers Look To Bounce Back Against Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers upgraded the status of Rajon Rondo to questionable as the team guns to bounce back in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday.

The veteran point guard has joined the team after clearing quarantine inside the Orlando bubble, and now he could be just a few steps away from providing his squad a much-need boost in the postseason.

Head coach Frank Vogel admitted that Rondo’s presence is sorely missed by the team, especially in the Playoffs where the 15-year-veteran could easily become a difference-maker.

The 47-year-old, however, clarified that he and his staff are not rushing the recovery process as Rondo will still have to be in 100% shape before getting the official green light to return to action.

“Rondo is working really hard to get back and we’ll have him back when he’s ready, not before,” Vogel said after the Lakers’ practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN. “We’re going to list him as questionable, which by definition means 50-50.

“Anytime you have somebody who has the ability to create as Rondo does, that helps your offense,” he said. “Certainly Rondo would help everything we do.”

Lakers starting guard Danny Green, on the other hand, said in a previous interview that they don’t need Rondo to be on the court before the back-up point guard’s impact is reflected on the team’s performance.

“Luckily he’s here now,” Green said, via SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll. “We need his mind and his IQ. His input is going to be huge for us whether he’s playing or not to help us advance to the next step.”

The Lakers were left searching for answers after they were stunned by Damian Lillard and the surging Trail Blazers in Game 1 on Tuesday.

LeBron James left the court with another historic showing, posting 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 16 assists. But it was not enough as the Lakers’ supporting cast failed to find the mark in their first game of the postseason. Anthony Davis also struggled offensively, hitting just eight of his 24 shots. Lillard, meanwhile, torched the purple and gold with yet another clutch performance as he scored 34 points for the win.