Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guhle also had goals for the Ducks, who ended a two-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Colorado, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

Pavel Francouz had 26 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

The game looked to be headed to a shootout when Rakell carried the puck into the Avalanche zone, and his shot hit Samuel Girard’s stick and beat Francouz. It was his 14th goal of the season and his first in 15 games.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead early when Namestnikov knocked in a rebound off MacKinnon’s shot at 3:51 of the first. It was his 15th of the season and second since joining the Avalanche.

The Ducks answered when Carter Rowney fed Agozzino in front of Francouz, and he beat the goaltender for his first of the season at 5:34.

Anaheim went ahead later in the first when Jakob Silfverberg sent a pass across the Colorado zone to Guhle, who one-time a shot by Francouz at 13:40. It was his fourth of the season.

Colorado evened it on a power play when Landeskog beat Miller with a screen at 14:29. It was his 19th of the season and extended his points streak to six games.

Steel broke the tie in the second when he beat Francouz with a wrister at 12:48. It was his sixth of the season.

MacKinnon tied it in on a power play in the third when he carried the puck into the zone and used an Anaheim defenseman as a screen to beat Miller with a snap shot at 7:19. It was his 34th of the season and the first in eight games.

