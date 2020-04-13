Rakitic slams Barcelona for trying to force his exit

ANKARA

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic criticized his club Barcelona for trying to force his departure at the beginning of the season.

Speaking to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic said that he rejected to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 as part of an exchange agreement for Neymar.

The 32-year-old said he wanted to stay at Barcelona until the end of his contract.

“I’m not a sack of potatoes who you can do anything with,” he said.

“I want to be in a place where I am wanted and respected. If this is the place, I will be very happy, but if there will be another place, I only decide on this, not anyone else,” he added.

Before matches were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rakitic played 31 matches for Barcelona this season.

Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 and had a contract until 2021.

In 2015, he helped Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League title.

Rakitic was a World Cup silver medalist as Croatia reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final but lost to France 4-2 in Moscow.