Ralph Emery, a well-known country music broadcaster, died at the age of 88.

THE CITY OF NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Ralph Emery, the dean of country music broadcasters for more than a half-century on radio and television, died Saturday, according to his family.

He was 88 years old at the time.

Emery died peacefully at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by his family, of natural causes, according to his son, Michael.

For the previous week, he had been in the hospital.

Emery’s work on the Nashville Network cable channel was probably his most well-known, having started his career on small radio stations and then moving into television.

He hosted the channel’s live talk-variety show “Nashville Now” from 1983 to 1993, earning the nickname “the Johnny Carson of cable television” for his interviewing style.

Emery hosted a weekly show on RFD-TV, a satellite and cable television channel, from 2007 to 2015.

In 2007, he was honored by the Country Music Association with induction into the Hall of Fame.

In a statement released Saturday, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said, “Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable.”

“He gave fans a chance to meet the people behind the songs on radio and television.”

Ralph was more of a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was through his conversations that Tom T Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins, and a slew of other celebrities revealed their humanity and humor.

Above all, he was a believer in music and the artists who create it.”

Emery was born in McEwen, Tennessee, on March 10, 1933, and attended broadcasting school in Nashville before landing his first radio job at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee.

Before joining Nashville’s WSM in 1957, he worked at radio stations in Louisiana and the Nashville area.

“Memories,” his autobiography, was published in 1991, with “More Memories” following in 1993 and “The View From Nashville: On the Record with Country Music’s Greatest Stars” following in 1998.

From 1974 to 1980, Emery hosted the syndicated TV show “Pop Goes the Country.”

He hosted “Nashville Alive” on WTBS cable station from 1981 to 1983.

Emery sat at a desk on the talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” interviewing country music stars and others, much like Carson did on NBC’s “Tonight” show.