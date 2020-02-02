Ralph Hasenhuttl fumes over Danny Ings penalty decision in Liverpool defeat

Southampton had an appeal for a penalty turned down when the score was still 0-0

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the Saints were denied a ‘clear penalty’ for a challenge on Danny Ings during their 4-0 loss against Liverpool.

With the score at 0-0, Ings went down after a tackle from Fabinho in the penalty area but claims for a spot kick were dismissed by referee Kevin Friend.

The Reds promptly counter attacked and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the first goal of the game.

From there, Liverpool went on to win the game comfortably but Hasenhuttl thinks the game could have gone differently had his side been awarded the penalty.

Speaking after the game, he said: “You need brave decisions from the referee. To say ‘no goal and penalty’, here at Anfield, that won’t happen.

“In the first half there was a backpass to the Liverpool goalkeeper [not given], that’s another decision, maybe this is why it’s so difficult to win here.

“It is a clear penalty and in such moments the game can turn in our direction. Maybe the result is a little high but I would like to watch this game if we went one goal up.”

Despite the loss, Hassenhuttl was left feeling ‘very proud’ of his team’s performance, saying: “Everybody who was at the game today saw a very brave Saints squad and I would like to see this game again if we score the first goal.

“Especially after half-time, it was a clear penalty but once they scored at the other end it turned the tables and they went on the front foot and then it was difficult to defend but we still tried to create chances.

“You need to be clinical, but we were a bit hectic in the finish and a bit unlucky when Ingsy hit Longy’s heel, maybe that could’ve been a goal.

“I think for everybody it was fantastic to see that we can compete against such a team. It was a fantastic signal of how good we are and how it can go and how we can win.

“The best team in the world, for 50 minutes, had no real chances and we had a massive one. The way we played was unbelievably good and I am proud and stand by our plan.

“In the end it was a deserved win for Liverpool, but we played the best we can so I am very proud.”