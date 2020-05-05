Ramadan matches .. “Argentina Messi” qualifies for the World Cup final

On the 12th of Ramadan of the year 1435 AH, corresponding to July 9, 2014, one of the most famous matches of the World Cup witnessed during the holy month of Ramadan, which brought Argentina together with the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.

The match, which was held on the “Arena Cornezians” stadium in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, witnessed more than 63 thousand spectators, most of them from Argentina due to geographical location and proximity to Brazil.

Aseeb qualified

Since the start, the match was scarce with a scarcity of opportunities, and it seemed that the two teams were affected by the confrontation that took place 24 hours before between Germany and Brazil, and the team saw the biggest victory in the history of the World Cup semi-finals 7-1.

The clear state of reservation continued throughout the two halves of the meeting, to be resorted to two additional halves, and here began the seriousness of Argentina through the leader Lionel Messi, who showed his capabilities, but that was also not enough for the decision, for the two teams to take a penalty shootout, to determine the identity of the qualifier to face Germany in the final.

Argentina scored all the penalty kicks through Messi, Ezekiel Garay, Sergio Aguero and Maxi Rodriguez, while Ron Voller and Wesley Sneijder wasted for the Netherlands and scored Ariane Rubin and Dirk Kuyt.

The penalty shootout ended 4-2, leaving Argentina to qualify for the World Cup final after an absence of 24 years, for the fifth time in its history, while the Netherlands played a third-place match against Brazil.

Finals curse



Argentina lost in the final against Germany in overtime with the famous goal of Mario Gotze in the 113th minute, to begin the curse of Messi’s comrades with the final matches in international championships.

In 2015, the “Tango” lost the Copa America final against Chile, after a penalty shootout 1-4 after a goalless draw.

In the following year, Messi’s comrades lost the Copa America final in their copy that was held in the United States on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the date of the establishment of the first copy, and the loss against Chile also came with specialization and penalty kicks as well, with a score of 2-4, noting that Messi wasted the first “Tango” kick.