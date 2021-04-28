Rama’s party leads in Albania’s general election

BELGRADE, Serbia

The ruling Socialist Party (PS) of Prime Minister Edi Rama is leading the general elections in Albania which was held on Sunday to elect 140 lawmakers, according to the Albanian Central Election Commission on Tuesday.

The PS has so far won 48.67% of the votes out of nearly 95% of the votes counted.

Meanwhile, 13 parties led by the Democratic Party (PD), the largest opposition party in the country, have won 39.40% of the votes.

Another opposition party, the Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI), ranked third with 6.85%, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) won 2.24%.

According to the current results, the PS won 74 seats, while the PD secured 59 of the 140 seats in parliament.

The turnout was recorded as 47.94%.

Measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and a ban on public gatherings are in effect, and an electronic voting system is being used in the capital Tirana.