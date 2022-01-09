Rami Shaath, a human rights activist in Egypt, has been released:

Shaath departed Egypt for Jordan on his way to France.

ANKARA

After 30 months in detention, Rami Shaath, a Palestinian-Egyptian rights activist, was released on Saturday, according to his family.

Shaath, the son of former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabil Shaath, left Egypt’s capital on Friday for Jordan on his way to France, according to a statement from his family.

Following his agreement to renounce his Egyptian citizenship, Egyptian authorities ordered Shaath’s release and deportation to France last week.

Egyptian authorities arrested Shaath, 50, in June 2019 on charges of inciting violence against the Egyptian government.

Following his arrest, his French wife, Celine Lebrun, was deported from Egypt.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.