Ranger killed in roadside bomb attack in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — A ranger was killed by the blast of a roadside explosive during a foot patrol in southern Thailand on Thursday.

The army-trained ranger, identified as Emlukman Hayisamae, was pronounced dead at a hospital with severe wounds in the body from shrapnels of the explosive, which detonated on the side of a road in Nong Chik district of Pattani province, according to 43rd Rangers Task Force commander Col. Harnphon Phetmuang.

The slain victim was among a group of six rangers on patrol in the neighborhood of a school in the southern district. The other rangers were reported safe from the bomb attack.

Army troops and rangers have combed the area in a 500-meter radius in a hunt for suspected bombers, the colonel said. Enditem