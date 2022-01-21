Rangers beat Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup after Alex Lowry’s dream debut goal.

Rangers defeat Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup thanks to Alex Lowry’s dream debut goal.

The Gers take it easy in the fifth round, with captain James Tavernier scoring one penalty but missing another.

Rangers thrashed Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox, with Alex Lowry scoring a dream debut goal and James Tavernier scoring and missing a penalty.

Early in the fourth-round tie, the 18-year-old midfielder came on to replace the injured Ianis Hagi and gave the home fans a glimpse of the future with a well-taken goal in the 31st minute.

In the 37th minute, captain James Tavernier added a second goal with a penalty kick, but Binos goalkeeper Blair Currie, who came through the Light Blues’ youth ranks, saved another spot-kick two minutes later.

Cedric Itten scored a third goal from six yards in the 59th minute, and Fashion Sakala added a fourth in the 86th minute to complete the rout.

Following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made several changes for the visit of the League Two side.

Jon McLaughlin, Jack Simpson, Leon Balogun, John Lundstram, Juninho Bacuna, Sakala, and Itten, as well as Brandon Barker, who was making his first appearance of the season, were all given starts.

Despite the absence of many first-team players, a comfortable home win over the visiting part-timers was expected, but the first half of the game was a little disjointed.

After a collision with Albion defender Jordan McGregor, Hagi limped off after 12 minutes and was replaced by Lowry.

Rangers should have scored in the 17th minute when Tavernier’s right-wing cross found Itten, but the ball came off the striker’s thigh from about a yard out and was clawed away from the goal line by Currie.

Albion midfielder Raymond Grant curled a shot from just outside the box just over the bar moments later at the other end.

The Govan side then made their presence felt.

Lowry made his mark when he slotted a pass from Bacuna into the bottom corner from inside the box after Lundstram had a decent shot from distance saved by Currie.

In the next two minutes, the Gers scored two penalty kicks.

When Tavernier’s corner hit McGregor’s arm, referee John Beaton first pointed to the spot, and the Gers captain drove his penalty.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.