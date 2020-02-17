Rangers captain James Tavernier baffled by slump as Celtic race clear at the top

The Gers right-back has spoken of his dismay at the Scottish giants’ consecutive January slump as they now trail Old Firm rivals Celtic by ten points.

Rangers’ 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Wednesday was the latest in series of blows to their title aspirations since the turn of the year.

Their third league defeat of the season means that Steven Gerrard’s side have now dropped a total of eight points from a possible 15 since beating Celtic 2-1 on December 29.

That result left the 54-time Scottish Champions two points behind their Glasgow neighbours with a game in hand but less than seven weeks later the Bhoys are at risk of running away with a ninth straight league title.

Tavernier, who has worn the armband since the start of last season could not hide his confusion at yet another new year drop in form.

“I honestly can’t answer for the last two Januarys.

“We’ve gone from ending the year on a high both times and putting ourselves into good positions and then coming back and I can’t put my finger on what’s happening,” declared the Newcastle academy graduate following the defeat at Rugby Park.

Rangers also entered 2019 off the back of a derby win but fell to defeat against Kilmarnock early on in the year, just like this term, with Wednesday’s loss adding to defeat away to Hearts and a home draw against Aberdeen in recent weeks.

“We’re not getting out of the blocks at the start of the year and it’s costing us,” Tavernier elaborated.

Rangers had looked on course for victory after Scott Arfield had given them the lead just after the half-hour mark, only for late goals from Stephen O’Donnell and Eamonn Brophy to turn the result on its head.

“We’ve made it harder for ourselves, definitely.

“We had had it in our hands and knew what we had to do.”

Rangers still have a game in hand on the leaders and will look to recapture their early season form at home to fifth placed Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.