Rangers face hectic fixture schedule as Livingston game is called off due to weather

The Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox which was due to kick off at 3pm has been postponed and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers now face a busy end to the season

Rangers’ Scottish Premiership game against Livingston is off due to weather conditions in Glasgow.

The match was due to kick off at Ibrox at 3pm this afternoon and a late decision has been made to postpone it.

It leaves Steven Gerrard’s team with a hectic calendar to contend with for the final few months of the season.

They already had a game in hand on title rivals Celtic before today’s cancellation.

And with Europa League football still on their agenda too, Rangers have a busy period to deal with.

Rangers turn their attention to European football in the week as they host Portuguese outfit Braga at Ibrox on Thursday (8pm) in their Europa League round of 32 first leg.

They then have a quick turnaround, playing St Johnstone away in the Scottish Premiership next Sunday (1.30pm).

Rangers have played 25 league games so far, which is the joint-least of any side in the division.

The club’s tweet about today’s postponement included: “A new date will be announced in due course.”

But sceptical fans are worried about the calendar, given Rangers’ commitments in other competitions.

One replied: “Doubt that, can’t even get the rearranged St Johnstone game in the schedule.”

Another, referring to the St Johnstone game as well, added: Is an actual joke how that games not been arranged. Organisation of this league is a joke”.

And a third put: “We’ve became the biggest banter club ever again within a few weeks. As if our schedule isn’t tight enough.”