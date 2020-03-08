Rangers fans baffled by James Tavernier’s programme notes before Hamilton loss

The Gers captain intimated that it had become too easy for opposing teams to bully Steve Gerrard’s side into surrendering matches without putting up a fight

Rangers fans have reacted furiously to comments made by club captain James Tavernier prior to their dismal 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton on Wednesday.

Tavernier implied that the Ibrox outfit cannot currently handle the pressure they come under when facing opposing Scottish Premiership teams.

The 1-0 loss was the fifth time in eight games that Rangers have dropped points and it left Steven Gerrard’s side 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic.

In the pre-match programme Tavernier admitted that he was at fault for Heart’s winning goal at Tynecastle in their previous match on Saturday.

But it was another section of the Englishman’s column that riled fans of the Light Blues.

“Whenever anybody puts a bit of pressure on us in Scotland or gets in our face it seems to affect us too much,” Tavernier wrote.

“At the start of the season teams dropped off us and we were scoring four or five goals, but now they smell blood straight away and put us under pressure.

“We are not good enough domestically to react to that.”

That provoked an angry reaction on social media, with fans accusing their captain of not being fit to wear the armband.

“Am still in f****** shock. A Rangers captain, admitting he doesn’t have the mentality to play for Rangers domestically,” ranted one angry Gers supporter.

“Crazy that it was printed too. ‘Get in aboot us n we’ll s*** ourselves’. F****** loser. Get out my club.

“And he drives about Glasgow in a f****** lambo thinking he’s the ticket. Am actually f****** ragin.”

Another claimed that Tavernier was an ’embarrassment of a captain’, while a third said: “He’s no captain, he’s proven to be a failure and doesn’t deserve to play for Rangers again.”

“Spineless gutless coward man, if he has the armband on come our next match then we are f*****,’ wrote a fourth fuming fan.

Tavernier’s words were also described as ‘tragic’ by another fan who commented: “This is from a Rangers captain? How standards have dropped.”

“Where do we start? We have just given three points away, it’s as simple as that,” Gerrard said after his side were booed off on Wednesday night.

“I’m not really sure I’ve got that many words to describe it.

“The effort was there, the commitment was there but we haven’t taken the chances we created in the game. That’s been the story of it. Hamilton have gone down the other end and scored and maybe could have scored another one.

“Again, a mistake has cost us. That’s where the three points have gone.

“I didn’t think I could be more disappointed that I was after Hearts – but here I am, even more disappointed that I was a few days ago.”