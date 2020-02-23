Rangers fans lay into Chris Sutton after Celtic hero posts sarcastic Europa League tweet

Rangers managed to secure a first leg win over Braga in their opening game in the Europa League knockout phase, and Chris Sutton offered his verdict of the result on Twitter

Rangers pulled off a thrilling three-goal comeback to secure a 3-2 win over Braga on Thursday – but Chris Sutton clearly wasn’t too impressed!

The Gers appeared to be slipping to a home defeat in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 match-up.

But a double from Ianis Hagi and a goal from Joe Aribo managed to secure victory for the hosts at Ibrox, while Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw at FC Copenhagen.

However, instead of praising their efforts, Sutton surprisingly appeared to mock Rangers and their fans’ celebrations.

The ex-England striker tweeted: “Well done to Rangers on a superb comeback and winning the Europa League.”

Rangers fans didn’t take too kindly to his offer of humour, and fired back all sorts of barbs in his replies.

“Why’s this man so bitter?” one asked.

While a second barbed: “Still playing to the gallery and clinging to his £, never knew where Parkhead was before signing for the plastic paddy’s.”

“How did Celtic do tonight Chris?” another fired back.

“If you can’t say anything positive about Rangers drink antifreeze instead,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth added: “Really I thought you were all for promoting Scottish football? No matter which club you support it was an excellent result.”

“Jealous man something you would say right enough. Oh dear,” another wrote disapprovingly.

“Yet more sectarianism comments from Mr Sutton. How long do people have to put up with this disgrace?” quizzed a seventh.

Both sides will contest their second legs next week, with Rangers in action on Wednesday and Celtic playing on Thursday, as usual.