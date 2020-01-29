Rangers launch late transfer raid on Sporting Lisbon for Miguel Luis

Bruno Fernandes might not be the only Sporting Lisbon midfielder on the move this month, with Rangers chasing Miguel Luis

Miguel Luis could join Bruno Fernandes on his way out of Sporting Lisbon, with the 20-year-old linked with a loan switch to Rangers.

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently embroiled in a tense Scottish Premiership title race with fierce rivals Celtic, who currently sit just five points ahead of them.

Rangers do have a game in hand which could cut the lead to just two but they recently handed their rivals the advantage after losing 2-1 to bottom of the league Hearts.

After the game, a fuming Gerrard outlined the need for new arrivals, saying: “On the evidence of today, I’d like to bring eight in. But it doesn’t work like that.”

While he may not be able to make eight new signings before the window slams shut, Portuguese outlet O Jogo have claimed they are interested in signing Luis on loan until the end of the season.

Sporting’s head coach is Silas is ‘not opposed’ to letting the 20-year-old leave because he does not currently view him as a key part of the first team.

Luis has only featured seven times in all competitions this season and the club’s board of directors are said to be weighing up the possibility of a loan deal.

Meanwhile, Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has said the club will be ready to make additions if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I think when you are in windows, certainly here, we continuously looking”, McAllister told a recent press conference.

“Clubs like Rangers and big clubs across the world are continuously looking to improve. At any given moment, when an opportunity arises, we have got to be there and ready to strike.

“So that goes in this window, the next window, the summer. It’s an ongoing thing. We are always looking.”

Rangers are due to face Ross County this evening as they hope to cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the table.