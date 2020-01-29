Rangers manager Steven Gerrard issues Brandon Barker order to Ibrox chiefs

Brandon Barker has failed to live up to expectations so far since joining Rangers from Man City

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly told club chiefs to try and sell Brandon Barker before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Doing so will then allow Gerrard to make one new signing to help the Gers in the quest to topple Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Barker has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox since signing from Manchester City last summer on a three-year contract.

While he has shown glimpses of what he can do regularly in training the 23-year-old has failed to replicate this form in matches.

Barker has made 11 appearances this season and scored just once, on his league debut for Rangers against Livingston back in September.

And according to Football Insider, the club are now looking to cash in on the wide man this week with a return south of the border a possibility.

Gerrard has already trimmed his numbers since the turn of the year with Eros Grezda, Andy King and Jamie Murphy all moving on.

Jordan Jones could also possibly leave before the deadline on Friday, it is claimed.

It’s understood Gerrard has not given up hope of adding to his squad – and has identified at least one priority target – but any last minute business may depend upon freeing up more money from the club’s current wage bill.

With Barker in particular believed to be earning in excess of £10k a week, Gerrard is keen to get better value for money as the title chase goes down to the wire.

Rangers fell further behind leaders Celtic as they failed to finish off Hearts after taking a 1-0 lead at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Neil Lennon’s men are now five points clear of the Gers, although the Ibrox side do still have a game in hand.

Gerrard is hoping to help stop Celtic winning a record-equaling ninth Scottish Premiership title this season by claiming their first title in a nearly a decade.

The former Liverpool captain would etch his name into Rangers folklore should he achieve the feat.