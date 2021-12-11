Rangers players sensed Steven Gerrard’s departure, according to Scott Arfield, who also praises Gio van Bronckhorst.

While heaping praise on Gio van Bronckhorst, Scott Arfield claims that Rangers players sensed Steven Gerrard’s departure was imminent.

Since taking over from Gerrard last month, Arfield says the Dutchman has brought a ‘bounce’ to the club.

Rangers are reaping the rewards of their new manager, according to Scott Arfield.

After replacing Steven Gerrard, the midfielder credited Giovanni van Bronckhorst with giving Ibrox a bounce.

Since losing the Premier Sports Cup semi-final to Hibs, the Gers have won all of their league games and drew in the Europa League against Lyon.

Arfield is pleased with how things are progressing under the Dutchman ahead of tomorrow’s match against Hearts.

“It appears a little more fluid, a little more positive,” he said.

“I believe it has to do with the new manager’s freshness and ideas — it’s a new voice.”

“When you get that bounce from a new manager, you see it all over the world.”

“At the moment, we’re definitely benefiting from it, and it appears to be a little more fluid for us.”

“How much we are enjoying his new reign is replicated in performances.”

“He hasn’t changed much; he’s kept it the same, tweaking things here and there.”

“However, because of the high volume of games we have, we can’t do much on the training pitch with a 25-man squad due to the players recovering.”

“So team meetings have probably been our training, trying to get back on track and really taking on what he’s all about,” says the narrator.

Arfield claims the squad sensed Gerrard needed a new challenge when he left.

But there are no hard feelings; the Canadian recognizes his former boss’s desire to join Aston Villa in the Premier League.

“I believe that was always going to happen,” he added.

“People love to talk when you play in a club like this.”

“People love to talk about it whether you’re playing well and getting results, or whether you’re not getting results and playing well.”

“Everything is being scrutinized more closely, which is understandable.

As a result, it was unavoidable.

“The manager wanted a new challenge, and you can see that down there with Aston Villa, who couldn’t buy a win for the first five months of the season but have now won three of their last four.”

“So they’re definitely reaping the benefits of that freshness.”

