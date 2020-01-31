Rangers set for Ianis Hagi transfer with striker poised for medical ahead of loan transfer

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is yet to bring in any new signings this January transfer window

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk until the end of the season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe, widely regarded as Romania’s greatest player.

Hagi has played 24 times for Genk, who are sixth in the Belgian top flight, and will join the Gers for their title push.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been looking at targets to bring in this January but has been unable to secure any new signings up until now.

The Romanian arrived in Scotland on Thursday to conclude his move before Friday’s deadline.

Gerrard is also poised to meet with sporting director Ross Wilson to decide if they need to bring in extra striking cover because Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury after opening the scoring on Wednesday.

They have also been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Miguel Luis.

But, Gerrard has opted to sign Hagi instead, with the deal expected to be completed before tomorrow, according to Belgian media outlet HLN.

Hagi, born in Turkey, signed for Genk from Romanian top-flight outfit Viitorul Constanta for £4m last summer.

The attacking midfielder, capped 10 times for his country, had returned to Romania to help Viitorul finish third last season after two years with Fiorentina during which he made two appearances for the Italian side.

News of Hagi’s imminent arrival came after Gerrard claimed that there weren’t any comings or goings at the club, earlier this week.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation about some of our players at the moment but we’ve had no bids,” he said.

“We’ve had phone calls and this and that from all kinds of different agents but there’s nothing from me to report on in terms of ins and outs.”

Rangers are currently five points behind Celtic in theScottish Premiership table but still have a game in hand.

They are hoping to stop Neil Lennon’s men claiming a ninth successive league crown this year which would equal the Scottish record.