Rangers set to double their money on Connor Goldson as West Ham plot transfer raid

West Ham transfer plans include experienced Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson

West Ham are plotting a raid for Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson, it’s claimed.

The Hammers are in the middle of a relegation scrap.

David Moyes has been tasked with dragging them up the table, but performances have been underwhelming.

The experienced Scot is eager to add fresh faces and has now earmarked Goldson.

According to Football Insider he could cost in excess of £6m.

And, unfortunately for the West Ham faithful, Goldson isn’t expected to leave Ibrox until the summer.

Nevertheless, Moyes might be tempted to test the Scottish heavyweight’s resolve and push for a deal now.

The 27-year-old cost around £3m when he was signed from Brighton in 2018.

But Steven Gerrard will demand double that amount to sanction his departure.

He’s made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

West Ham slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Leicester last night.

“It was a positive that we got something for 10 to 15 minutes but for most of the game Leicester were by far the better team,” Moyes said after the match.

“That hasn’t been the case in all the games, we have been in them or close.

“I thought in the second half we at least got the ball forward more.

“It was good to get Michail Antonio back because he has been good for us.

“We didn’t have enough players who could make something happen in the final third. We are missing that type of player.

“They looked faster to the ball than us. It is never easy but we won’t make excuses.

“We’ve been good but tonight was probably the worst I have seen us defensively at times.”