Rangers star’s newlywed wife shares glamour snap from Ibrox in Ross County win

Gers defender Matt Polster’s stunning wife Brittany Held celebrated the Glasgow side’s 2-0 win against Ross County with a cheery snap from the stands

The blonde also proved herself one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders, adding several videos of play and cheering on her man.

The Glasgow side remain second in the league behind Celtic. They will go on to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Recently the successful TV presenter shared snaps enjoying a spa date with some mates.

The newlywed, who has nearly 4,000 Insta followers, has become a massive hit with Rangers fans, with her regular posts proudly sporting Gers’ clobber.

The defender had his first start in five months, taking the place of skipper James Tavernier who is recovering from appendix surgery.

The former Chicago Fire player is expected to play a more pivotal role in the coming days as the Scottish Premiership hots up with clashes against Aberdeen and Hibs.

The American still has 18 months left on his Ibrox contract and is rumoured to want to stay put despite fears he was going to be put out on loan this month.

Boss Steven Gerrard has been keeping his cards close to his chest, but is rumoured to be plotting a transfer move for Leeds United keeper Kamil Miazek, before the Friday deadline.

Despite speculation Gerrard insists that he isn’t going to make a bid for any big-name stars.

The Rangers boss said: “In terms of being close to ins or outs I’d say no.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation about some of our players at the moment but we’ve had no bids.

“We’ve had phone calls and this and that from all kinds of different agents but there’s nothing from me to report on in terms of ins and outs.”