Rangers thrash Hearts to bounce back from their Celtic defeat in style, with Alfredo Morelos shining.

Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, and Fashion Sakala all scored before Morelos.

With a double in Rangers’ 5-0 thrashing of Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday, Alfredo Morelos helped put smiles back on the faces of Rangers fans.

The champions were beaten 3-0 by Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night, and there was pressure to keep up with the Hoops, who had beaten Motherwell earlier in the day.

Morelos scored on 11 minutes and added a second with a drive in the 63rd minute before setting up substitute Glen Kamara for a third. Morelos had missed his club’s previous four matches due to international duty with Colombia.

Rangers trail their Old Firm rivals by one point thanks to goals from Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

After receiving harsh criticism for their midweek defeat to Celtic, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst made four changes, bringing in Morelos, defender Leon Balogun, and midfielder John Lundstram, as well as playmaker Ryan Jack, who made his first start since February 2021.

Hearts defender John Souttar was not even named among the substitutes, as Aaron McEneff and Alex Cochrane took the place of Ellis Simms and Andy Halliday, who have signed a pre-contract with Rangers and will move to Ibrox in the summer.

McEneff made an immediate impact, blocking Joe Aribo’s first-minute header from a James Tavernier corner, and then robbing Gers defender Calvin Bassey and driving just wide of the target at the other end after Balogun had headed the second corner over the bar.

Craig Gordon, the former Celtic goalkeeper, saved a drive from Morelos after Ryan Kent curled a shot just past his left-hand post.

The Colombian, on the other hand, was not denied a second time as he knocked in a cut-back from Kent, who had raced on to a defence-splitting pass from Bassey.

The home side had the upper hand, and in the 24th minute, a fantastic move involving Morelos and Kent culminated in Kent curling another shot past the far post.

When Nathaniel Atkinson appeared to have grabbed Kent’s shirt inside the box in the 35th minute, Rangers fans screamed for a penalty, but referee Willie Collum was unimpressed.

Gordon came to Morelos’ rescue.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.