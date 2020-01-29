Rangers trying to sell flop duo – to finance getting ‘priority’ transfer target

Rangers are looking to offload two players before the January transfer window closes as Steven Gerrard eyes a priority signing

Rangers are trying to get Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones off their books before the January transfer window closes.

The pair only moved to Ibrox last summer but have failed to match expectations are ready to be moved on.

Steven Gerrard is hopeful of one new face arriving in Glasgow before the window closes on Friday with one of his priority targets in mind, reports the Daily Star Scotland.

Any late business however is dependant on freeing up cash and offloading Baker and Jones could assist with that.

The pair have started just four league games between them all season as Rangers eye a first league title since 2010.

Jones joined from Scottish rivals Kilmarnock after an impressive year at Rugby Park while Barker moved north from Manchester City.

Clubs south of the border have been altered to their availability with Jones spending a bulk of his youth career on Tyeside with Middlesbrough.

Barker meanwhile is earning over £10,000 a week and needs to be offloaded from the wage bill.

Gerrard has already shown his ruthless streak when it comes to cutting players with Eros Grezda, Andy King and Jamie Murphy all deemed surplus to requirements.

The Liverpool legend knows his side have little margin for error having suffered a shock loss at Hearts on Sunday.

Summer signing Ryan Kent scored the visitor’s goal and continues to go from strength to strength following his move from Liverpool.

Midfielder Joe Aribo has also impressed since joining from Charlton, but Jones and Barker have not enjoyed similar success since their summer moves.

Last season Rangers pulled off some impressive business by bringing in Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe which helped them end the campaign well.