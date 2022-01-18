Ranvir Singh dials Prince Andrew’s number, which is listed in Epstein’s “black book,” in a clip from the new bombshell documentary.

This is the moment Ranvir Singh dialed Prince Andrew’s number after discovering it in convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “black book.”

After hearing what sounded like Prince Andrew’s voicemail, Singh left a message on the Duke’s voicemail, requesting that he call her back for an interview.

Singh dialed the number for an upcoming ITV documentary, which also included numbers for Sunning Hill, Wood Farm, his Equerry and Balmoral, and his Buckingham Palace address.

“The names and numbers in here are vast, it’s not exactly a little black book by any means,” Singh says after reading the book.

“However, the one up here, which is for the Duke of York, really captures your attention.”

“‘Duke of York, Buckingham Palace, London,’ it says here, with numbers for Sunning Hill, Wood Farm, his Equerry, and Balmoral.”

“There’s what appears to be a phone number for him on here, so I’ll give it a shot.”

The call goes to voicemail, which plays a message in Andrew’s voice.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get to the phone before it went off to take your message,” he says.

“If you have a message for me, please leave it and I will return your call as soon as possible.”

“Hello, I believe this is Prince Andrew,” Singh says after hearing the voicemail message.

We found your number in the little black book and would like to speak with you if you get back to us, thank you.”

“That sounded like Prince Andrew’s voice, Prince Andrew’s voice on voicemail?” she says to the camera.

Prince Andrew was listed in the black book several times, with 16 numbers to his name, including a mobile phone and lines from the royal residences of Balmoral and Sandringham, where Epstein paid him a visit.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex, was also named in the 92-page address book, which surfaced online after it was allegedly leaked by Gawker in 2015 – with 18 phone numbers for her.

It’s the latest shocking revelation in the documentary’s teasers this week, following a friend’s claim that Andrew dated Ghislaine Maxwell because the two had an “easy warmth” around each other.

Maxwell and Epstein “had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend” in the past, according to New York-based British investment banker Euan Rellie, who knew Maxwell during their university days in Oxford and attended dinner parties with Epstein. He recalled one do at Epstein’s New York home, which the disgraced former socialite said was “for my friend Prince Andrew.”

Maxwell and Andrew are well-known…

