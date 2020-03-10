Rapids try to break jinx vs. Orlando City

After a comeback win in their season opener, the Colorado Rapids now hope to break a longstanding jinx against Orlando City when the Lions visit on Saturday.

Orlando is 4-0-1 all-time against Colorado, including a wild 4-3 victory on April 6, 2019, that saw three lead changes.

The Rapids showed their own mettle in coming from behind last Saturday in a 2-1 road win over D.C. United. Colorado fell behind in the 60th minute but evened the score seven minutes later before collecting the winner on Jonathan Lewis’ goal in the 92nd minute.

“When we went 1-0 down, I thought, ‘This is going to really show our character,’ and it did,” Rapids midfielder Jack Price told reporters. “We came through to win the game.”

Orlando City wasn’t as successful in its first match of the 2020 season, playing to a 0-0 draw at home against Real Salt Lake last Saturday. The teams combined for just 14 shots (Orlando had a 9-5 advantage) and three shots on goal (2-1 Orlando) in a game that was short on offensive chances for either side.

Lions head coach Oscar Pareja felt his team “deserved” a victory for its performance, “but in this game, it’s not something that you deserve. You have to actually execute it and make it happen, and we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, unfortunately.”

Colorado striker Kei Kamara scored against D.C. United and is looking to continue a long run of success against Orlando. With nine goals in eight career games against the Lions, Kamara has the second-most goals of any player facing Orlando City.

Lions forward Dom Dwyer is questionable for Saturday’s lineup, as he is still recovering from a lower-body injury sustained in the preseason. Orlando will be without another starting forward, Nani, who is serving the final game of a two-match suspension.

