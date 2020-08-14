Rapper Giant Pink Getting Married To Longtime Boyfriend In A Private Ceremony

South Korean rapper Giant Pink is getting married next month.

The 29-year-old artist, whose real name is Park Yoon-ha, will tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend in a private ceremony on Sept. 13. Not much is known about the groom other than that he is a businessman and younger than her, according to Soompi.

“The ceremony will be held privately. We ask that you send [the couple]many blessings,” Giant Pink’s management, SM Entertainment, said in a statement on Friday.

Giant Pink burst into the Korean music scene with 2016’s “Rock, Paper, Scissors” and went on to appear in Season 3 of “Unpretty Rapstar,” a rap competition show. She signed with SM Entertainment shortly after her win and last month released “Burn Out,” her new single.

Giant Pink is the third artist under SM Entertainment to announce wedding plans this year.

Chen, of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, announced his upcoming nuptials in January and revealed that his partner was pregnant with their first child. In April, they welcomed a baby girl.

In a note to his fans, Chen, whose real name Kim Jong-dae, said he was initially hesitant to open up about his relationship as he was unsure how his fans would react.

“Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength,” he said. “I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage.”

On June 12, Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ revealed that he was tying the knot with his girlfriend as well on Sept. 5. His fiancée is also a non-celebrity.

“Changmin will continue to promote as a member of TVXQ and an artist of our agency without change,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “Please send your congratulations toward Changmin, awaiting a new beginning in his life.”

Like Chen, Changmin penned a handwritten letter to his fans to announce the news in which he reflected on his time as a TVXQ member.

“I believe that my path ahead will hold greater responsibility than the path I have walked on until now,” he wrote. “Therefore, I will do my best in every moment and with every task I’m given more properly, and I will work to be the head of a household and also TVXQ’s Changmin who can give back more to everyone who supports and encourages me.”