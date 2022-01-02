Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on trespassing charges.

In Florida, rapper Kodak Black was charged with trespassing.

Authorities in South Florida said rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday.

According to the South Florida SunSentinel, Black was arrested early Saturday morning in his hometown of Pompano Beach by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The reason for the arrest was not immediately disclosed by investigators.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was later released after posting bond, according to the newspaper.

His publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

President Donald Trump commuted Black’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy guns at a Miami gun store on his last day in office in 2020.

He was about halfway through his sentence.

Last April, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room in South Carolina.

Initially charged with rape, Black accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

“Zeze,” “No Flockin’,” and “Roll in Peace” are among Black’s multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles.