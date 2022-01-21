Raquel Wilkins, a mother of a 2-year-old son, killed him by jumping from the third floor in a murder-suicide, according to police.

Raquel Wilkins, a mother, killed her 2-year-old son by jumping from the third floor in a murder-suicide, according to police.

Authorities have ruled a murder-suicide in the deaths of a 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old son.

Raquel Wilkins’ death on September 25, 2021, was ruled a suicide, while Denzel Browning-Wilkins’ death was ruled a homicide, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The two were seriously injured when they fell from the third level concourse of San Diego’s Petco Park, just as tens of thousands of baseball fans were entering for a Padres game.

In the days following the incident, San Diego police said that emergency responders attempted to revive them, but both died before they could be taken to a hospital.

“To determine what led to the deaths, the detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing available video footage, and gathering background information,” said police Lt.

In a statement, Andra Brown said.

The decisions were made in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, according to cops.

Officials from the police department said they wouldn’t say anything else about the case.

Dan Gilleon, an attorney for Wilkins’ family, has disputed the findings, claiming that the deaths were caused by a tragic accident.

He claimed that the investigation’s conclusion was intended to protect the city from future legal action.

“The city doesn’t want to explain why it came to the conclusion that a young mother would kill her only child at an event where witnesses said she was happy,” Gilleon wrote to The Associated Press in a text message.

“In my opinion, the city is acting like any other defendant in a lawsuit: it is blaming the victim, especially if they are unable to defend themselves.”

According to Gilleon, police “refused to provide us an ounce of information” and “flat out refused to explain” their suicide-homicide conclusion.

“The city of San Diego owns that ballpark, and it is legally responsible,” Gilleon said on Wednesday.

“The only way the city isn’t to blame is if she meant to kill herself and her child.”

According to police, the child’s father was present at the time.

The Padres own 30% and the city owns 70% of the ballpark.

