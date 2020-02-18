Rare $1 coin could be worth thousands of dollars because of one minor mistake 

A rare $1 coin could be worth thousands of dollars thanks to one minor mistake.

The Royal Australian Mint made an error when making ‘Mule Dollar’ coins – a small number of $1 coins from the year 2000 that were made using the wrong print.

The Mule dollar has a double rim around the edge. A regular $1 coin has one.

A Melbourne mum revealed the error on social media.

‘We found the famous MULE Dollar,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘Royal Australian Mint accidentally minted the coins using the smaller 10 cent obverse die (head side) by mistake.’

‘With just a 1.4mm difference in diameter between the 10 cent and $1 coin you can clearly see a double rim circle going around the edges of the coin.’

She said the coins are worth anywhere from $500 to $3000.

Commenters were quick to empty their money boxes.

‘Gonna go look at my coins now, have so many,’ one user wrote.

Someone else offered some handy advice.

‘Big tip when you find error coins like this one peeps. DO NOT CLEAN THEM. It can take away their value dramatically.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Royal Australian Mint for comment.