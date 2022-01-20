Rare coral fascinates scientists in the South Pacific.

Rare coral has enthralled scientists in the South Pacific.

The ocean is still largely unexplored, so there’s always something new to discover.

This sentiment is exemplified most recently by a rare coral reef that, despite being discovered last year off the coast of Tahiti in the South Pacific, continues to amaze scientists for a very good reason.

The two-mile-long coral, which is shaped like roses (and has the same pinkish hues), is in perfect condition, according to scientists.

This, they believe, means that it has been largely unaffected by humans or climate change.

“Wow—we need to study that reef,” says Laetitia Hédouin, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Mo’orea, French Polynesia.

“‘There’s something special about that reef,’ says the narrator.

Despite a 2019 bleaching incident in the area, Hédouin notes that the reef appears to be in good health; indeed, it does not appear to have gone the way of about 14 percent of the world’s corals, which have been killed by various factors over the past decade or so.

Coral is a “reef, ridge, or hummock formed in shallow ocean areas by algae and calcareous skeletons of certain coelenterates, of which coral polyps are the most important,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The encyclopedia goes on to explain how coral reefs are extremely important to the ocean’s biodiversity because they provide a home and shelter for a wide range of sea creatures.

Apart from its pristine condition, what’s interesting about this reef is how deep it lies beneath the waves: most corals are found in shallower parts of the ocean, but this one is found at a depth of about 115 to 230 feet.

“As the technology is applied to these locations, we’ll see more of these discoveries,” says Mark Eakin, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer.

“We might find some bigger ones somewhere,” says the diver, “but I think this will always be an unusual reef.”

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.