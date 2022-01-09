Rare photos from 1966 have been unearthed, revealing a very different Glasgow.

These photographs by photographer Robert Blomfield depict the reality of inner-city life in Glasgow during a pivotal period in the city’s history.

Photographer Robert Blomfield captured the tenement life of families in Glasgow in the mid 1960s in a series of photographs.

Blomfield, an enthusiastic amateur photographer who was never seen without his camera around his neck, moved to Edinburgh to study medicine in 1956 as an enthusiastic amateur photographer.

Over the next decade, he honed his street photography skills, and went on to photograph the capital, as well as Glasgow and other parts of Scotland.

In the 1960s, Glasgow, like many other cities, began to see high-rise living as the way forward, with tenements clearing out and families flocking to the ‘villages in the sky.’

We can see children out in the streets with their neighbors and family, enjoying their days in traffic-free streets with dirt on their faces, in Robert’s collection.

While many of these faces are painted with smiles, the reality of a poor Glasgow can also be felt, as the country has been gripped by a housing crisis.

Robert created and printed his own works in various student accommodations in Edinburgh, though his images were relatively unknown until the City Art Centre exhibit in 2018.

The photographer’s work was introduced to a new audience, and word quickly spread throughout Scotland’s art and photography communities.

Since then, his relatives have worked to expand the collections, looking for new homes for the photographs so that they can be preserved for future generations.

Glasgow in the 1960s was a different city.

Robert Blomfield died in December of 2020, having pursued his passion for photography until the end of his life.

Robert Blomfield: Student of Light, an exhibition about the photographer’s time in Edinburgh, opens on May 6th.

A 192-page coffee-table book featuring some of Robert’s best street photography from Edinburgh, which captures a post-war city with a changing landscape, is also available.