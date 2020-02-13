Rare snow pleases people in Iraq’s Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Many people in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad woke up early on Tuesday to watch a rare snowfall in the city.

According to Iraqi Meteorological Organization, the country is exposed to a cold polar air mass, which reached its climax on Tuesday. Weather forecasts indicate that the air mass will cover all the Iraqi soil, causing a sharp drop in temperatures.

Jubilant Iraqi families were waiting for the snowfall at dawn as children and elderly gathered in the yards and on the roofs.

Some in the streets were dancing and trying to catch the snowflakes. Some children were incredibly surprised at what they saw for the first time in their lives.

Snow in Iraq is commonly seen in the northern part of the country, particularly in the mountainous areas. For most citizens in Baghdad, it is rare for them to see snow.

Baghdad witnessed snowfall in January 2008 for the first time in over 100 years.

“I woke up at dawn and I was surprised to see the snow covering the whole garden and my car, then I woke up my wife and two children who dashed to see the incredible view,” Rawad Hassan, 35, told Xinhua.

Hassan said that such event gave Iraqis relief at the time when the country has been seeing unrest during the past few months.

Many Iraqis used their mobile phones and cameras to take pictures to document this rare phenomenon, while the school children collected snowballs from the remaining snow on trees and cars and tossed them on each other, some school children drew hearts, smiles and some signs on the car shields covered with snow.