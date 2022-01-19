Rashaun Weaver, who stabbed Tessa Majors to death in a ‘botched robbery,’ was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

After the student was stabbed to death in a botched robbery, her killer received a 14-year sentence to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver, 16, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges in December.

In a conversation with his father, Clifford Weaver, Weaver confessed to the murder of Majors, who was 18 at the time.

According to reports, the elder Weaver was speaking on a taped prison phone line at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, where he was being held on a parole violation.

It was also revealed that the younger Weaver was charged with another robbery.

On December 11, 2019, Tessa Majors was attacked in Morningside Park, Manhattan, just a few blocks from Barnard College.

Prosecutors claimed that Weaver, co-defendant Luchiano Lewis, 14, and Zyairr Davis, 13, tried to mug Majors when they were 14 and 13 years old, respectively.

Weaver is accused of stabbing Majors in the torso multiple times after she yelled for help, while Lewis held her in a headlock.

“The defendant stated in substance that he was in the park and tried to take the girl’s phone and’she was hanging onto her phone’ and that he hit her with a knife,” according to court papers.

Weaver and his 14-year-old friend, Keith Bond, were also charged with a robbery on Valentine’s Day, just hours before Weaver was arrested for Majors’ murder.

Weaver, Bond, and two others allegedly robbed a man in East Harlem at 5:30 p.m., according to a complaint.

The unnamed man was said to have shown up outside a Harlem property to buy a cellphone, but was instead ambushed.

According to the complaint, Weaver and Bond chased down the man and pummeled him in the head and face before stealing his cellphone, shoes, and (dollar)130.

The victim had two black eyes, as well as bruises on his cheeks and nose, according to court documents.

Weaver and Lewis are facing adult charges in the Majors case.

In a videotaped confession, Zyairr Davis said the three teenagers went to the park with the intent of robbing someone.

Davis was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention in July for his part in Majors’ murder.

Weaver and Lewis are also charged with allegedly robbing a stranger’s cellphone with a knife in Morningside Park just four days before Majors was killed, according to court documents.

Clifford Weaver persuaded Jeffrey Lichtman, the high-powered attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to take on his son’s case pro bono.

“At this point in the case, I don’t discuss the evidence,” Lichtman said.

