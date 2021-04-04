Rashford and Greenwood inspire United comeback against Brighton

MANCHESTER UNITED CAME from behind to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in tonight’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s 62nd minute goal cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s opener. Mason Greenwood then got the winner seven minutes from time.

United now move four points ahead of Leicester in the race for second place in the Premier League.

Former United striker Welbeck put the visitors ahead at Old Trafford after only 13 minutes and they held onto the lead until Rashford equalised in the 62nd minute.

He subsequently went off injured but Greenwood headed in the winner seven minutes from time.



Rashford competes with Ben White.



Source: PA

While Manchester City are all but certain to lift the Premier League title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to underline their progress by finishing as runners-up and going all the way in the Europa League.

Brighton made life difficult on Sunday and United academy graduate Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first ever victory at Old Trafford, only for Rashford and Greenwood to seal a 2-1 triumph.

This match was far less dramatic than the Red Devils’ 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture but Graham Potter’s men made the hosts sweat.

Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea for Sunday’s match and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the former United striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute.

Brighton bossed the pedestrian home side for the rest of the first half, with Rashford smartly levelling from Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off.

Albion’s penalty appeals against Harry Maguire fell on deaf ears before Greenwood’s diving header wrapped up a comeback win in the 83rd minute.