Ray Illingworth, the former England cricket captain, has died at the age of 89, following a long battle with cancer.

Ray Illingworth, the former England cricket captain, died at the age of 89, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year.

In 1970-71, Mr. Illingworth led England to an Ashes Test series victory over Australia.

On Christmas Day, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced his death via Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Ray Illingworth’s passing,” they said.

“Our hearts go out to Ray’s family and the rest of the Yorkshire clan who loved him so much.”

