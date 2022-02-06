Rayan is dead, and his distraught parents have been given a guard of honour after his body was pulled from a 100-foot Moroccan well by rescuers.

Rayan’s parents have been given a guard of honour after his body was recovered from a 100-foot Moroccan well.

Rayan Awram, a young Moroccan boy, was trapped for more than 100 hours in a pitch-black 18-inch space.

Last night, desperate rescuers succeeded in pulling the youngster free.

However, Morocco’s king confirmed shortly after that Rayan had died as a result of his injuries.

His parents were given a guard of honor by brave rescuers last night after their son’s body was discovered.

Rayan’s father, who was repairing the well at the time of the accident, had expressed hope that his son would survive.

“I keep hoping that my child will emerge alive from the well,” he said.

I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone involved, as well as those who have supported us in Morocco and elsewhere.”

“The whole family went out to look for him then we realized he’d fallen down the well,” his tearful mother, Wassima Kharchich, said.

“I beg and pray to God that he comes out of that well alive and unharmed.”

Please, God, take away my and his pain in that dusty hole.”

Rayan fell down a 100-foot well while playing in his home village of Ighrane in Chefchaouen province on Tuesday, prompting a massive rescue operation.

Rayan’s father was repairing the well at the time and said he looked away for a brief moment.

During the rescue, crews lowered a camera, oxygen, and water down a rope to reach the stricken youngster, but it is unclear whether he was able to use them.

He was photographed bleeding at the bottom of the shaft, which was heartbreaking.

People all over the world were affected by his plight, with the hashtag (hashtag)SaveRayan trending on social media.

The narrowness of the space Rayan had fallen into hampered the rescue attempt because no adult could reach him.

The risk of widening the shaft and burying him alive was also deemed too great.

Bulldozers eventually cleared a 100-foot-deep space before gently clearing a 10-foot tunnel to Rayan.

However, the delicate nature of the situation hampered the efforts, as any vibrations from drilling could cause brittle soil to collapse on the child.

Rescuers formed a human chain between the scene and an ambulance to transport Rayan out of the cramped space 96 hours after his fall.

As Rayan, wrapped in a yellow blanket, was carried to an ambulance, cheers erupted on the scene.

Their happiness was short-lived, however, once the tragedy was revealed.

