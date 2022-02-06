Rayan was hailed as a hero after he ‘dug for days with his bare hands’ to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped down a well.

Rayan, a worker who rescued a 5-year-old boy trapped down a well by digging for days with his bare hands, has been hailed as a hero.

Rayan, a young Moroccan boy, died after being rescued from a 100-foot well after a five-day rescue mission, despite heroic efforts to save him.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, tributes have been paid to all of his rescuers who fought day and night to reach him in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen region.

After a video of him digging through the last few feet of the tunnel with his bare hands to reach Rayan went viral on social media, one rescuer, Bwa Sahraoui, has been singled out for praise.

On Twitter, photos of a middle-aged man in a blue shirt hugging rescuers and drinking water while covered in tunnel dust were also shared.

“His name is Ali, and he goes by the moniker Bwa Sahraoui,” the Twitter user wrote.

“He dug tirelessly for more than 20 hours to free Rayan from the ground.

“I hold you in the highest regard.”

Another Twitter user said Bwa was a “volunteer who dug the last metres by hand” after sharing a drawing of him holding Rayan.

Another video of Bwa exiting the tunnel was posted online, eliciting cheers from the crowds who had gathered to watch the rescue mission.

The video’s accompanying tweet reads, “May God reward this man and grant him a place in paradise.”

“He’s been digging by hand since last night and has done an incredible job.”

“Bwa Sahraoui is one of the volunteers who dug by hand for three days to save little Rayan! A true hero!” wrote another user on social media.

On Tuesday evening, Rayan Awran tragically fell down a 32m (105ft) well outside his home in northern Morocco while his father was fixing it and forgot to cover it up.

Crews dug a tunnel alongside the well, all the while trying to avoid a deadly landslide, in a desperate race against the clock to save him.

They finally got to Rayan last night, wrapping him in a gold blanket to keep him warm as they pulled him out of the tunnel, and there was hope that the brave tot would survive his five-day ordeal.

However, after a tense wait for news, government officials confirmed last night that he died before rescuers could reach him and could not be revived.

Rawan’s bereaved parents were given a guard of honor as they walked away from the scene.

“My nephew, my heart is aching…,” his aunt Atiqua Awram told local media after hearing the sad news.

