RayRay Powell, 1, was reported missing and ‘anonymously returned’ to his mother after his SUV was stolen in Minneapolis, prompting an Amber Alert.

After his SUV was stolen in Minneapolis, missing RayRay Powell, 1, was ‘anonymously returned’ to his mother.

A MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of a one-year-old boy who was found in a stolen SUV and later “anonymously returned” to his mother.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, RayRay Powell was returned to his mother two hours after an amber alert was issued for the south Minneapolis area on Friday.

The toddler vanished while the temperature outside was in the single digits, raising concerns about his safety among those looking for him.

According to a statement, cops responded to a hang-up call around 6.30 p.m. and discovered the child in the 6500 block of 84th Court North.

With his mother, the boy was discovered safe and unharmed.

“That’s what we were hoping for and praying for,” said Muhammad Abdul-Ahad, a member of a violence intervention team searching for the child in Minneapolis.

Cops in Minneapolis discovered the stolen vehicle in which the boy had been transported before the boy was discovered.

Officers discovered the unoccupied white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 near the 3700 block of Lake Street East, about a mile from where it had been stolen.

According to investigators, the vehicle was stolen around 3.30 p.m. near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street.

The boy’s mother admitted to leaving the car running while her son was inside.

Officials issued an amber alert for the child about two hours after the theft, but it was canceled around 7.40 p.m., an hour after the child was discovered.

The person who stole the car is still being sought by police.

“Just stop and think,” Abdul-Ahad said, referring to a recent spate of car thefts in the Twin Cities, some of which involved children.

“It’s not a bad idea to think.”

Make informed decisions rather than rash ones.”

A third child, aged three, was abducted in a car theft in Minneapolis the day before Powell went missing.

A 45-year-old man was accused of stealing a car that had been left running outside a Speedway gas station, according to investigators.

The child was discovered unharmed just minutes after the theft, and there was no need for an amber alert.

Auto theft and kidnapping are charged against the suspect.