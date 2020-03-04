Rays minor-leaguer Whitley struck in face by foul ball

Tampa Bay Rays minor league outfielder Garrett Whitley was struck in the face by a foul ball into the dugout during Monday’s spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota, Fla.

The Rays said Whitley suffered a right facial injury and will undergo further testing.

Whitley was seated inside the third-base dugout when right-handed-hitting Renato Nunez pulled a pitch and sent a scorcher toward Whitley. The ball cleared the grass and struck a dugout step and then slammed into Whitley’s face.

Whitley was immediately taken away for treatment. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Whitley never lost consciousness.

Whitley, who turns 23 on March 13, batted .226 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs for Class A Charlotte last season. He was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2015.

–Field Level Media