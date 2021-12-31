Raysean Autry, a co-founder of Kollege Kidd, died of pneumonia after a Covid battle, while his brother, Rich, was hospitalized.

Raysean Autry, the co-founder of Kollege Kidd, died of pneumonia at the age of 34, while his brother, Rich, was hospitalized.

The owner of a popular blog died as a result of Covid complications.

Raysean Autry is one of the co-founders of KollegeKidd.com, a hip-hop news and culture website with over 1.2 million Instagram followers.

“He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia,” Raysean’s bereaved brother, PJ Taylor, 29, told The Sun exclusively.

“He had been hospitalized in Toledo, Ohio, for at least a couple of weeks.”

“He was 34 years old at the time.

His death came as a shock to us.

We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays because we couldn’t afford it.

“Rich, his younger brother, is still in the hospital.”

They shared a floor.”

Rich is KollegeKidd.com’s other co-founder.

“Rich hasn’t figured it out yet.”

We don’t want to tell him and elevate his vitals in case something goes wrong while he’s still in the ICU.

“I don’t think he’ll find out until after Ray’s funeral, which is set for January 10.”

“He’ll be laid to rest in Toledo, but we’re still looking for a cemetery.”

“Ray and Rich had been living in LA, but they had returned to Toledo for months and they became ill here,” PJ explained.

“They made Kollege Kidd a success from the beginning, when they were in their dorm rooms.”

“It was just hard work for a while before it became profitable.”

They had to choose between getting rid of one and getting rid of the other, and they chose sleep, man.

“They had to go to work, come home, and work on Kollege Kidd,” she explained.

That’d be the end of the story.

“You’d just see them working on Kollege Kidd 247, just hanging out 247.”

“Until this day, they’d keep posting until they couldn’t any longer,” says the narrator.

Raysean is survived by a daughter who, according to PJ, is “more than ten years old now.”

“When he would come home, me, Rich, and my mom would be at our mom’s house, and Ray would come our mom’s house, but then he’d go down the street and basically be with his daughter 247,” PJ explained.

“It’s indigestible to the family.”

It’s still very new.

“Man, Ray was one of the fun brothers.”

You could have a good laugh with him and make jokes with him.

He was quite amusing.

“Man, he’s always been my big brother.”

He’s been there for as long as I’ve lived on this planet.

I have no idea what life would be like without him.

He had the appearance of a superhero.”

