Raysean Autry, a co-founder of Kollege Kidd, died of pneumonia at the age of 34, following a battle with Covid.

Raysean Autry, a co-founder of KOLLEGE Kidd, wrote about “seizing a life opportunity when it presents itself” shortly before passing away at the age of 34 from pneumonia following a battle with Covid.

Raysean, the co-founder of KollegeKidd.com, a hip hop news and culture site with over 1.2 million Instagram followers, died on December 29, according to his brother, who confirmed the news to The US Sun exclusively.

Raysean’s grieving brother, PJ Taylor, 29, told The US Sun that his brother had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio.

“He was 34 years old at the time.

His death came as a complete surprise to us.

His brother Rich is still in the hospital, so we weren’t able to celebrate the holidays.

They shared a floor.”

Rich, Raysean’s twin brother, is the other KollegeKidd.com co-founder.

The two co-founded the blog in November 2011 and have since grown it into one of the most popular hip hop news sites on the internet.

The 34-year-old shared a video of rapper G Herbo talking about having the chance to change one’s life a few weeks before his death.

“Seize the opportunity when it presents itself,” Autry wrote in the caption.

“I don’t care who you are or where you’re from,” G Herbo says in the video.

Everyone had the opportunity to make a difference in their lives.

Everyone had a chance to make some money and improve their lives.

“I couldn’t care less who you are or what you’ve gone through.

Everyone was given a chance.

That chance came knocking at least once, and it’s up to you whether you took it or not.”

Raysean and Rich attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio for their undergraduate education.

Before co-founding Kollegekidd.com, Raysean studied television and film and interned at CNN’s In America.

Rich studied journalism and worked as a reporter for the Toledo Free Press before interning as a metro reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

PJ explained that the family has yet to inform Rich that he will be protected while fighting Covid.

“Rich doesn’t know yet,” he said.

We don’t want to tell him, so we raise his vitals in case something goes wrong.

“I don’t think he’ll find out until after Ray’s funeral.”

The current date is January 10th.

He’ll be laid to rest in Toledo, but we haven’t decided on a cemetery yet.”

“Ray and Rich had been living in LA, but they had been back in Toledo for months, and they had gotten ill here,” PJ continued. “They had made a success of Kollege Kidd since the beginning, when they were in dorm rooms.”

“It was just a lot of work…”

