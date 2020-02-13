RB Leipzig issue response to Timo Werner to Liverpool transfer links

The Bundesliga outfit issued a humorous response to social media speculation regarding their star striker’s future

RB Leipzig have shot down rumours linking striker Timo Werner with a summer move to Liverpool by claiming that he is ‘headed towards Tottenham.’

Werner is indeed headed towards Spurs, but only in the sense that Leipzig are preparing to face the Premier League’s sixth-placed side in a Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Jose Mourinho’s side host Leipzig, who sit just a point behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, next Wednesday in the first leg of two.

Much of Die Roten Bullen’s hopes of progressing past Spurs are pinned on Werner’s remarkable ability to find the back of the net.

The 23-year-old has an outstanding record this season, scoring 25 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

Werner’s scintillating form has seen him heavily linked with a summer transfer to soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Germany international for quite some time, amid claims they have considered triggering his £50m release clause.

Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp’s plan in January was to sign him and then loan him back to Leipzig for the rest of the season.

But the club’s official twitter account have made it clear that they’re not on board, tweeting in response to the speculation: “We heard. He is headed towards Tottenham though.”

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol cannot envisage such a transfer happening either.

“This guy no question is one of the best strikers right now in Europe,” Nicol, who played 468 games in a glittering career that saw him win four League Championships, three FA Cups and a European Cup with the Reds, told ESPN.

“Certainly he’s probably got a decade left in him. It would be a great signing.

“I just don’t see how Timo Werner would want to go to Liverpool if he wants to play regularly. That’s the problem.

“For me he’s a centre-forward, and you’re telling me Bobby Firmino is going to be benched for Timo Werner?

“It is, that means you need to bring in young players. As young as he is, he’s an established player, so that’s the reason he won’t be going to Liverpool.”