RB Leipzig share fresh Timo Werner transfer update amid Liverpool speculation

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s free-scoring forward Timo Werner and the German has openly admitted he could make the switch to Anfield.

RB Leipzig’s sporting director Markus Krosche believes it is unlikely that Timo Werner will leave the club, insisting that “there are not many things hat favour him leaving us”.

The 23-year-old has notched 27 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season and, naturally, has been linked with all the top European clubs.

Talk of a move to Liverpool has gained the most traction, with Werner publicly speaking about his admiration for the club and the way they play football.

However, Krosche has revealed there have been no enquiries from any club regarding Werner’s future and he is confident that the striker will stay put.

“There has been nothing at all,” he told Bild. “But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often.

“Timo has a long-term contract and there are not many things that favour him leaving us. We play Champions League, we have a super coaching team and we still want to achieve a lot.”

Despite Krosche’s comments, Werner has been open about his desire to make the step up to one of the European giants and he has made it clear that playing in the Premier League is a goal of his.

Back in January, he said: “The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say. There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”

Adding further fuel to the fire in February, Werner said: “Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure, but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”