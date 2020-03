RBA cuts interest rates to new record low

RECENT RESERVE BANK of AUSTRALIA INTEREST RATE CUTS

The RBA has slashed the cash rate to a record low 0.5 per cent, continuing a trend of rate cuts that began in 2011. The following is a list of rate moves since.

* November 2011 – down to 4.50

* December 2011 – down to 4.25

* May 2012 – down to 3.75

* June 2012 – down to 3.50

* October 2012 – down to 3.25

* December 2012 – down to 3.00

* May 2013 – down to 2.75

* August 2013 – down to 2.50

* February 2015 – down to 2.25

* May 2015 – down to 2.00

* May 2016 – down to 1.75

* August 2016 – down to 1.50

* June 2019 – down to 1.25

* July 2019 – down to 1.00

* October 2019 – down to 0.75

* March 2020 – down to 0.50.