Ready Education in case you have to start the school semester online

The Secretary of Education, Eligio Hernández Pérez, assured today that the Department is ready in case they have to start the school semester remotely, as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

“We are preparing for different scenarios, we have the school start plan in person, we have a face-to-face plan with reduced enrollment, that implies alternate schedules and we have a distance education plan,” said the head of Education in an interview. with Meter.

He confirmed that they are ready to start virtual education if necessary.

The plans will be implemented according to the scenario that develops, depending on how the pandemic behaves.

