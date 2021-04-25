Real Madrid drop two vital points, Elche win in relegation dogfight

MADRID, April 24 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid dropped two vital points in the race for the La Liga title when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Betis on Saturday night.

Madrid – whose President Florentino Perez was the prime moved behind the creation of the Super League project – produced a flat display in a game of relatively few chances against a side looking to qualify for the Europa League next season, with Claudio Bravo tipping Rodrygo’s cross-cum-shot onto the woodwork.

Bravo also saved from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, while at the other end, Thibaut Courtois produced a fine stop to deny Betis forward, Borja Iglesias.

The draw leaves Real Madrid two points behind Atletico Madrid, who play away to Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday night, while Barcelona also have a difficult visit to Villarreal.

Elche claimed three vital points in their battle against relegation with a 1-0 win at home to Levante. Lucas Boye’s 32nd minute goal left Levante with five defeats in their last six games.

The win lifted Elche out of the bottom three after Valladolid were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz.

Oscar Plano scored an impressive poacher’s goal 14 minutes into the game, which Valladolid began dominating, but Cadiz defender Juan Cala robbed Valladolid of two vital points with his 64th minute equalizer.

Alaves continue their positive form under new coach Javier Calleja and with a 1-1 draw away to Valencia and the side from Vitoria have now drawn two and won two of their four games under the former Villarreal coach.

It was nearly three wins after John Guidetti put them ahead on the 83rd minute away to Valencia, but Jose Luis Gaya equalizer for close range for the home side, just two minutes after Alaves substitute Javi Lopez had been sent off. Enditem