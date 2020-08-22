Real Madrid Loanee Anticipated To Develop As A Promising Prospect For Zinedine Zidane

The improving lineup of Real Madrid is expected to get better in the near future with more developing talent. One promising player within their roster is Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus Carvalho who was just loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two years.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement over the loan of Reinier Jesus for the next two seasons in a deal that runs up until 30 June 2022,” said the official Real Madrid statement.

With Reinier suiting up for the German professional squad, his maturity is expected to build up and become a strong point in his career. The young rising star has already shown his potential as a player with the way he moves on the pitch. If he further improves from his time away from Real Madrid, he has the potential to become someone like Martin Odegaard, per Fansided’s The Real Champs.

The way Odegaard honed his skills as a loanee in Real Sociedad has forced Zinedine Zidane to call him back to the first time after just one year away from the squad. Another prominent loanee for Real Madrid is right-back Achraf Hakimi, who also spent time in Borussia Dortmund in 2018 until 2020.

This is a similar route Reinier can take if he manages to get the most of his stay in Borussia Dortmund. The potential is there for the 18-year-old as displayed in his stint with Clube de Regatas do Flamengo where he suited up for 15 appearances, scored six goals and tallied two assists.

With an estimated market value of 22.5 million Euros, Real Madrid is looking to invest and continuously monitor the development of Reiner for the years to come. The former Brazilian champion can hone himself as a worthy attacking striker for Zidane when the opportunity presents itself.

It will be vital to see how Real Madrid moves forward with a talented prospect loaned to Borussia Dortmund. Expectations are high for Zidane’s Real Madrid and it’ll be important how they will build their team for the years to come.