Real Madrid Loanee Signs With Villarreal And Garners Comparison To Martin Odegaard

It has been reported that Kubo is likely to follow a path similar to Martin Odegaard

The roster of Real Madrid is deep with talent such as Takefusa Kubo. The winger was recently loaned to Villarreal and has gained high expectations in the seasons to come. The 19-year-old follows the similar footsteps of fellow loanee Martin Odegaard.

It was reported before that Ajax and Sevilla were one of the top teams looking to benefit from Kubo. The lineup possibilities of Kubo teaming up with young stars and veterans were immense for these clubs. But with a new twist, this was an opportunity Villarreal took for granted and landed a one-year loan for the talented Japanese standout.

The potential for Kubo is high in a new club, as he’s expected to step up like how Odegaard did when he was set on loan, per Fansided’s The Real Champs. For the Norwegian star, Odegaard has proven that he’s one of the best playmakers in the game with how he played in Real Sociedad. In his recent La Liga stint, he came up with four goals and six assists on an 84.7% pass success rate. Playing with Real Sociedad gave Odegaard the opportunity to make key passes to exciting wingers such as Mikel Oyarzabal.

Being one of the main stars of the club and having capable teammates was one of the reasons for Odegaard’s growth. This is a path that’s ahead of Kubo in the season to come as he has the chance to take notes from players such as Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno. This could be a successful stint for Kubo and propel his maturity as a player with the more exposure he will be getting. Putting someone like Kubo’s caliber in Villarreal may fully develop his potential in his young career.

It will be interesting to see how Kubo improves while he’s away from Los Blancos, as there’s no doubt Kubo is a reliable talent. Playing mostly from the right-wing, he’s tallied 106 appearances with 16 goals and 12 assists throughout his professional career.

While Real Madrid has won multiple titles, it will be important that they continue to develop their team’s strengths. With Kubo further expanding his game with Villarreal, the Santiago Bernabeu-based squad is slowly growing its assets for years to come.