Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, the club informed on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid C. F. would like to inform that our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms,” read the communique on the club’s official website.

The 73-year-old’s positive test result came the same day that coach Zinedine Zidane was able to return to training after overcoming the virus which sidelined him for this side’s last two matches, a 4-1 win away to Deportivo Alaves and Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Levante.

Central defender Nacho Fernandez is still in quarantine at his home after being infected with the virus. Enditem