Real Madrid sign Malaga youngster Vallejo

MADRID, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid on Thursday confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Malaga winger Hugo Vallejo for a nominal fee.

Vallejo, whose contract with the second division side was to expire in June, has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with Real Madrid and has been sent on loan to Deportivo La Coruna until the end of the current season.

The 19-year-old has only made eight first team appearances for Malaga and spent recent months out of the side due to his repeated refusal to sign a new contract with the club.

Real Madrid are thought to have paid Malaga around 300,000 euros (330,000 U.S. dollars) to sign Vallejo, with an agreement to pay a further million euros if he makes 10 first team appearances. Enditem